Gov. DeSantis, Gov. Newsom hold public debate amid growing rivalry

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were set to debate Thursday night, even though Newsom has not tossed his hat into the ring to run in the 2024 race for the White House.

They are two U.S. governors from different political parties and opposite sides of the country. The two have experienced a growing rivalry while in office, with very different views on the policy shaping the American political landscape.

In the hours before the highly anticipated debate hosted by Fox News' Sean Hannity, it wasn't quite clear if the exchanges during the event would be lively, contentious, or a mix of both.

The event, dubbed the "Great Red vs. Blue State Debate," laid out the goal of not only promoting both lawmakers' political careers, but it was a possible chance for Newsom and DeSantis to expose issues they see with each other's ideas on how the country should run.

SEE MORE: Meta closes thousands of fake Facebook accounts polarizing 2024 voters

They are considered two of the most politically polarizing figures in modern American governance, and Thursday's debate had been a long time coming. Newsom first challenged DeSantis to a debate late last year when he called him a "small, pathetic man," after DeSantis claimed California residents were "fleeing" the state in droves, blaming Newsom's administration for troubles in the state.

Fox said the debate would "highlight a variety of issues in each state, including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation."





This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com