Glacier National Park operations adjusting for Fall season

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park is preparing for autumn and operations will soon be winding down. Beginning on Sept. 6, the park’s ticketed entry pilot program will end as well as the park’s shuttle program.

However, p\ark officials are expecting high visitation numbers in September so people should plan ahead and prepare for temporary traffic restrictions at the west entrance due to congestion and Highway 2 construction delays.

While the last day of ticketed entry is on Spt. 6, construction will continue in and around the park. In addition, there may be temporary closures of the west entrance due to congestion. Click here for updates on the Highway 2 construction.

All real-time reporting systems such as campground availability and trail status are currently down on Glacier National Park’s website and the service is not expected to resume this season.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is scheduled to remain open from Avalanche Creek to Jackson Glacier Overlook until Sunday, Oct. 17 at midnight, pending closures due to winter weather.

Construction will continue on Many Glacier Road causing 40-minute delays in both directions during the day and up to three hours at night. Starting Sept. 19 at midnight, Many Glacier Road will be closed to the public for the year.

Camas Road is also under construction causing 30-minute delays in both directions during the day.

Operating hours for visitor services in Glacier National Park including the park’s shuttle, campgrounds, backcountry permits, boat inspections, and concession operations will also begin to adjust.

Visitor information centers:

Visitor information services at Logan Pass Visitor Center continue daily through Sunday, Sept. 26. The Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore operating within Logan Pass Visitor Center will also close on Sept. 26. Potable water will be unavailable at Logan Pass after Sunday, Sept. 12.

Visitor information services at St. Mary Visitor Center continue daily through Sunday, Oct 3. Potable water will be unavailable at St. Mary after Monday, Oct. 4.

Visitor information services at Apgar Visitor Center continue daily through Monday, Oct 11. and then move to weekends only through Oct. 24, weather permitting. Restrooms and potable water are available at the Apgar Visitor Center plaza year-round.

Campgrounds:

Front country campgrounds will close on the following dates:

Logging Creek, September 2

Quartz Creek, September 2

Fish Creek Campground, September 6

Sprague Creek, September 13

Many Glacier, September 13

One section of Apgar Campground (Loop B) will move to primitive status starting Monday, Oct. 4.

Bowman and Kintla Lake campgrounds will move to primitive status Monday, Sept. 13 through weather-dependent closure. Two Medicine campground will move to primitive camping Monday, Sept. 20 through weather-dependent closure.

Campgrounds in primitive status have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. No campground reservations are issued at primitive campgrounds and all camping is first-come, first-served. Click here for additional camping information.

Avalanche Creek, Cut Bank, Rising Sun, and St. Mary campgrounds remained closed during the 2021 season.

Backcountry permits:

Wilderness camping by permit remains available to visitors. The Apgar Wilderness Permit Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 through Sept. 25. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31. Wilderness permits will be issued until 30-minutes prior to closing. Advance reservations for wilderness permits are available until Sept. 26. Walk -in permits are issued up to 24 hours in advance. Check the Wilderness Camping page [nps.gov] for more information.

Boat Inspections:

Lake McDonald, Bowman Lake, and Kintla Lake will be the only vehicle accessible bodies of water open to watercraft in the park after Sept 25. Boat inspection station hours are currently 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sept. 4. Inspection hours will change to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 5 and again to 8 a.m. unti 4 p.m. Sept. 26 through Oct. 31. All park waters are closed to watercraft beginning Nov 1.

Concession Operations:

Some concessioner services will begin winding down mid-September including some lodging, food service, and retail shops. Visitors should check services here for operational hours.

Autumn visitors to Glacier National Park will find cooler temperatures and are encouraged to prepare for shifting weather conditions with potential for rain or snow, especially in alpine areas.

As Fall approaches bear activity will increase. Visitors are asked to be mindful of attractant storage requirements and remember that pets are not permitted on trails at any time. Learn more about bear safety on the park’s website.

