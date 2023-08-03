Frontier's new policy requires that you drop off bags earlier

If you like cheap flights and last-minute sprints through the airport, you may not like this new policy update by Frontier Airlines.

Frontier, known for its affordability and not-often-welcomed extra fees, will soon be closing its check-in counters and bag drop locations 60 minutes before departures.

The new policy is set to start on Aug. 16. The company says it's intended to cut down on delays caused by backed-up lines at the check-in counter and to make the baggage check-in process more consistent across all airports.

"We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption," Frontier wrote in a Facebook post about the new policy.

Frontier check-in counters currently close 45 minutes prior to departures, which means travelers will have to arrive at the airport earlier than most of those flying with other major U.S. airlines.

For example, Delta’s check-in counters close anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes before departure, depending on the destination.

Frontier’s main rival, Spirit Airlines, has a 45-minute window for checking in before departure.

The news from Frontier comes as airlines face a high demand for summer travel amid staffing shortages.

