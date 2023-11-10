Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says parties asked him to run for president

Actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said recently that he "got a visit from the parties" at the end of 2022 asking him if he would be interested in running for president.

Johnson was asked about the incident on the Spotify show "What Now?" hosted by Trevor Noah.

The visits reportedly came after a poll in 2021 showed that 46% of U.S. adults said they would support the Rock, who had previously said he would not "rule it out" when the subject of running for president came up at the time.

He said on the episode of Noah's streaming Spotify show released on Thursday, "If that's ultimately what the people would want, then of course I would consider it."

Johnson said of the visits, "It was a big deal ... and they brought up that poll. They also brought up their own deep-dive research and data that would prove, should I ever decide to go down that road. It was all very surreal, because that's never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics."

Johnson, known for roles in films like the animated hit "Moana" and the "Fast & Furious" action film franchise, also said back in 2016 in an interview with British GQ that he had not "ruled politics out," and said he once thought of running for governor, as well as president.

In 2021 Johnson posted a meme with himself pictured on Instagram, writing, "I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people."

