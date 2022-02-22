Divide Scramble is back for second year in Butte

BUTTE - The Divide Scramble is back in for a second year in Butte for locals and travelers to enjoy riding the trails on the seat of a bike.

From the easy Golden eagle route to the difficult Grizzly, the Divide Scramble can be enjoyed by beginner and expert cyclists of all ages.

Bikewalk Montana is hosting the event to raise awareness for safe biking, walking, and rolling throughout the state.

"Our view is we need to change the culture to make it safer for people using non-motorized transportation to get to and from work—biking and walking," said Bruce Anderson, Bikewalk Montana's Executive director

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "Our view is we need to change the culture to make it safer for people using non-motorized transportation to get to and from work—biking and walking," said Bruce Anderson, Bikewalk Montana's Executive director

Volunteers will oversee registration, rest stops, and the help desk to name a few jobs. No matter where you are on the course, you’ll be able see cyclists, cheer them on and help them however you can.

Carmen Winslow says she had a wonderful time as a volunteer for the event last year.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "It was great. My job was to maintain the service area at the Lowland campground where people would ride up Lowland Road and then they would get lunch and drinks and visit," said Winslow.

"It was great. My job was to maintain the service area at the Lowland campground where people would ride up Lowland Road and then they would get lunch and drinks and visit," said Winslow.

The difference for this year’s scramble is that it will be held on June 18.

"This year we’ve requested our permit from the Forests service in June hoping that it’s a little cooler and a lot less smoke," said Anderson.

If you’d like to participate or sign up to volunteer, click here for more information. There is a cap at 200 cyclists.

RELATED:

Divide Scramble set to challenge riders this summer in Butte area

Divide Scramble cyclist talks about accessibility on trails