Construction begins on 'bulb out' intersection in Uptown Butte

BUTTE - Butte’s experimenting with Main and Granite Street by remaking it into a bulb out intersection, which is supposed to slowdown traffic in the area, but make it more pedestrian friendly.

“We’d like to see, you know, here it goes! We’re going to have it functional and how people react to it and see where else we should implement that kind of design,” said Community Development Director Karen Byrnes.

The city is using $220,000 of its Urban Revitalization Agency money to expand outward three corners at the intersection.

“The corners protrude a little further into the intersection putting the pedestrian in a place of greater visibility, so it’s a lot safer to cross,” said Byrnes.

Some Uptown residents like the concept of a safer intersection.

“It’s a lot easier for a lot of the older people Uptown for sure. Any kind of improvements they can do for Uptown Butte is wonderful,” said Uptown resident Dan Yelenich.

Some business owners in the area say they were not given advanced notice about the project and say the construction has been disruptive.

I’m all for progress, I’m all for Butte, but it’d be nice to get some information, you know, a little heads up,” Maloney’s Bar co-owner Gene Riordan. “I mean, they should inform the local businesses, what’s going on. We’re the backbone of the community, they all say that when they’re running for office.”

Byrnes said the contract notified businesses only in the immediate area. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

“It’ll be aesthetically pleasing, it will slow traffic, it will increase pedestrian safety and just make it a more enjoyable experience,” she added.