'It's just great to be back': MSU hosts Catapalooza, debut back to school event

BOZEMAN — On Friday, MSU hosted Catapalooza, a bustling event that marks the start of the school year, which began Wednesday.

“The energy is awesome,” said Frank Calandrella, an MSU student.

It was a scene filled with student and community organizations, from Greek life to sports to live music.

“We are in Pi Phi, recruitment starts today, so that’s super exciting. We’re out here recruiting a little,” said Madi Gallinger, an MSU student.

“We are the Nordic ski club at MSU. We hope to foster an inclusive and exciting environment for people who are into cross-country skiing,” said Calandrella.

It was also a chance for organizations to highlight the positive things they’re doing for the MSU community. Brett LaShelle at International Student Fellowship said they help international students to get off campus.

“We take them to Glacier and to Yellowstone and hike the local hikes,” said LaShelle.

Others, like Ken Kellum and Shannon Kellum, who work in financial services, are helping students professionally by offering internships.

Last fall, enrollment at MSU for undergraduate and graduate students reached a record 17,144. MSU told MTN the enrollment numbers for this fall have not yet been determined, but the swarming campus said it all: MSU is back in session.

“It’s just great to be back. Go cats, baby!” said Calandrella.