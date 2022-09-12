A Waiting Child: Triniti

HAMILTON - In this month’s A Waiting Child, MTN takes us to Hamilton to meet 14-year-old Triniti, a very intelligent young woman who wants to find her forever family.

"Triniti is a 14-years-old. I’ve had the pleasure of working with her for the past eight months," said House Manager Krystal Hernandez. "She’s very special. She is very smart and strong-willed, determined. She’s kind. She’s a lot of fun to be around.

"In my free time, I really enjoy reading," Triniti said. "It’s very relaxing and calming and it’s probably been one of my biggest escapes being in so many placements, and it’s just really helpful for me. Other than reading in my free time, I really enjoy being with friends. I enjoy just kind of doing nothing, like relaxing, having the time to myself. I really enjoy being with animals. Who doesn't? When it doesn’t feel like there are people I can talk to, animals always seem to be there.

I want to be a part of a family because, well one, it gets very tiring to be in placement after placement and never actually get to settle down, maybe, ya know, put some roots down. But also because I want that love and care and that support, just like any other teenager gets. There aren’t any specific attributes or characteristics they need to have, they just need to be there and care."