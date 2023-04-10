A Waiting Child: Maggie

Every month, MTN features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month, A Waiting Child goes to Hamilton to meet Maggie, a sweet teenager with many unique interests.

"Maggie is a 16-year-old girl. She surprisingly keeps her room really clean. She still enjoys playing outside and playing board games. She is a lot of fun to be around," said house manager Krystal.

"What I like to do in my free time is to hang out with my friends or do crafts and games," Maggie said. "Another thing I like to do is study or collect rocks just because they are pretty. There can be so many histories behind it. I just like crystals so much."

"A good family for Maggie would be patient, loving, a family who likes to do fun things, play board games, get out of the house, just enjoy each other," Krystal said. "Somebody who will stick by her side through thick and thin."

"I want to be part of a family because I want to be loved and not lonely for the rest of my life," Maggie said.

To learn more about other children awaiting adoption across the state, visit your MTN station's website and search "A Waiting Child."

__________________________________

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.