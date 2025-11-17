A Waiting Child: Brandon

This month, meet Brandon - a bright and quirky 15-year-old with a love for all things electronic!

Just finishing his 10th grade, Brandon’s favorite subjects are computers and science, and he enjoys video games, movies, and even crocheting.

With a personality that’s funny and full of curiosity, Brandon dreams of a family that embraces his uniqueness and provides structure and routine.

Brandon has two brothers he wishes to keep in touch with and would do well as an only child or with older siblings.

To connect with Brandon and other children awaiting adoption across Montana, visit your MTN station’s website and search "A Waiting Child."

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in Montana.

How do I get a home study? You may begin the process by contacting your CFS office if you live in Montana. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

