BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team had an experience on Wednesday that players say they've only ever dreamed of — visiting the White House.

Defensive end Zac Crews said the experience was out of this world.

Watch the video here:

Montana State basks in glow of closing championship chapter at White House

"I mean, it's kind of hard to put into words what it's like to be in the White House, in the Oval Office," Crews said. "(There's) so much history in that building, (and) standing like a foot and a half away from the President of the United States is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a memory I'll cherish forever."

The team was welcomed by President Donald Trump to celebrate its 35-34 victory over Illinois State in the FCS national championship game last January.

MSU offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann said his favorite moment was when Trump spoke directly to him.

"He just looked at me and said, 'Is this guy a good football player? He looks like a good football player,'" Fleischmann said. "And I got nervous and all I said was, 'I just do my job, sir.' I didn't know what to say. I got nervous."

The trip was something the team was highly anticipating after the national championship, according to defensive back Takhari Carr.

"It was something we talked about right after we won that game," Carr said. "Like, man, when are we going to get to the White House and things like that. Then after a couple of months it was like, are we ever going to go?"

Coach Brent Vigen then announced the team would be going on Wednesday of this week.

"We were just so excited.," Carr said. "And then that whole experience was just everything for me."

Running back Adam Jones was still awestruck by the opportunity.

"To say that I'd get to go to the White House in my college career playing football doesn't seem real," Jones said. "And I think what went on yesterday will all eventually set in, but the history that we got to be a part of and witness.

"To see the President of the United States regardless of where you stand, is a really cool thing to say you got to do."

While the memories from the trip will last forever, Fleischmann said the players' mindset on the field will now shift forward.

"I think it was a good end of a (season) celebration," Fleischmann said. "I think it was good close to that door and set that championship behind us and start focusing on beating the defense, and the defense trying to beat the offense for fall camp."