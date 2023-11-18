Watch Now
NewsNational NewsScripps News

Actions

Child dies after metal gate falls on them at Arizona elementary school

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the child was helping to close the metal gate when it disconnected and fell on them.
Child dies after metal gate falls on them at Arizona elementary school
Shutterstock
Child dies after metal gate falls on them at Arizona elementary school
Posted at 10:16 AM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 12:17:00-05

A 9-year-old child in Arizona died after a metal gate fell on them at an elementary school, according to the local sheriff’s office. 

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the child was helping to close a metal gate at Centennial Elementary School, part of the Flowing Wells School District in northern Tucson, Arizona, when the gate disconnected and fell on the child. 

Deputies and a crew with from the Northwest Fire Department responded to the emergency call at the school and administered aid. The child was then taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. 

The investigation into the tragedy is ongoing. 

Scripps News reached out to the Flowing Wells School District for a statement. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here