Butte Health Department approves high school fall sports to commence

BUTTE - It’s game on for high school sports in Butte this fall.

But there are some restrictions due to the coronavirus.

“We are not allowing any spectators from the away team, no concessions, no band, we’re trying to keep that crowd size limited,” said Butte Heath Department Director Karen Sullivan.

Players will only be allowed two spectators per home game. Many of the social distancing enforcement will be up to athletic directors and coaches.

“Everybody will be in a mask except for the individuals on the field, that would include players and refs,” said Sullivan.

The health department said they will be monitoring the situation and sporting events can be canceled depending on the spread of the virus.

“If one offensive lineman comes up positive, we have to put our contact tracing into operation and that could wipe out a whole front line and there goes your team,” said Sullivan.

The health department adds it’s going to be up to the players, coaches and fans to be responsible and safe in order for the games to continue this fall.

“I love watching Butte High and Butte Central compete, I get it, but at the end of the day we are in a global pandemic, this is real, it’s not a hoax, I have the proof and I hope people are wearing masks and doing everything they can to help us mitigate it,” said Sullivan.

