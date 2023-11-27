Billings Sinclair welcomes back dinosaur statue with community party

BILLINGS — It was a reunion many Billings community members have anticipated since last year. Dino the dinosaur is back at the only Sinclair gas station in Billings on Broadwater Avenue and 10th St. West.

To celebrate Dino’s return, owners Bill and Shay Grinsell welcomed the public to a community party at the gas station filled with music, food, and photo opportunities with the dinosaur.

“The community came out and really supported us and really let us know how important Dino really was to Billings,” said Bill.

“Yea, we’ve had a ton and ton of support, super, super grateful,” added Shay.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Tyler Keller and Eli Rice celebrate Dino's return

It was last October when vandals ripped the dinosaur in half, devastating the Grinsells as well as the rest of the community.

“It’s kind of one of those, I don’t know what you would call it, kind of an icon since we were kids. It was pretty tragic when it left,” said Dino fan, Eli Rice during Saturday’s festivities.

The Grinsells earned the right to have Dino at their gas station seven years ago, when they achieved top producer status. Fans are elated that the dinosaur is back.

“With it being the only Sinclair here in Billings, I mean it’s pretty awesome that they hit those milestones and we’re able to have this amazing dinosaur with us,” Rice said.