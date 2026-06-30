Coach Bobby Kennedy, Montana Grizzlies agree to new 4-year contract

MISSOULA — The University of Montana and Grizzly head football coach Bobby Kennedy have agreed to a new four-year contract that will keep him in Missoula through the 2029 season, director of athletics Kent Haslam announced Tuesday.



“Working with coach Kennedy over the past five months has given all of us a glimpse into his priorities, work ethic and leadership style. He is focused on the overall success of Grizzly football and understands how important the program is to the university and to the state. He has earned an opportunity to build the program to fit his vision, and I am really excited for the future,” Haslam said.

Related: Kent Haslam: Montana working on longer-term contract for coach Bobby Kennedy

Kennedy was officially hired as Montana's 38th head coach in early February 2026. He took over the program after serving one season as the Grizzlies' wide receivers coach in 2025.



Since then, he has led Montana through the spring football season and into the summer training schedule while reinvigorating the program’s recruiting efforts and bolstering the athletic department’s community outreach.



“I’m really excited about receiving this new contract. I appreciate that the leadership at the university has recognized my commitment to Montana football, the community and our players,” said Kennedy.



“I’m also excited about leading this program for a long time. When I took this job, I said I want to finish my career as the head coach at Montana. This gives, not only our current players, but the kids we’re recruiting peace of mind that I am as committed to the University of Montana and the football program as they are.”



Highly respected in the coaching community, Kennedy was named the Football Scoop FBS Wide Receiver Coach of the Year in 2008 and helped guide Texas to a national championship in 2005 season under legendary head coach Mack Brown. He also helped the Longhorns return to the BCS Championship Game in 2009.



He has coached in 17 bowl games, two BCS Championship Games, two Rose Bowls, one Fiesta Bowl and helped Montana reach the FCS semifinals in 2025. That year, the Griz produced one of the best passing attacks in program history and the best scoring offense in the Big Sky, averaging 457 yards and 41 points per game while posting a 13-2 record.



“Coach Kennedy has shown leadership and decisive action since the moment he took the reins,” said Clayton Christian, Montana commissioner of higher education and interim UM president.



“It is my hope that this new contract gives him, the coaching staff and the student-athletes the certainty they need to continue to succeed on and off of the field.”



Kennedy and the Grizzlies open the 2026 season at home on Aug. 29 in a Big Sky Conference showdown against Southern Utah.

