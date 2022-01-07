Argo women take down No. 21 Montana Western in return to conference play

GREAT FALLS — The return of Frontier Conference basketball after the holiday break featured the No. 21 Montana Western Bulldog women (10-4, 1-2) coming in to take down red-hot Providence Argos (15-3, 2-1). The Argos cruised to a 68-57 win, making a statement over a Top-25 team.

All-American Emilee Maldonado led the Argos with 19 points, while Brooklyn Harn added 18 off the bench.

The Argos went up 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and maintained control for the rest of the half leading 30-26.

A nice surge from the Bulldogs in the third quarter helped keep the game competitive with excellent shooting performance from Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald who led the team with 19 points followed by Sydney Sheridan’s 12 points.

All-American Parker Esary scored 12 to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

The Bulldogs play this Saturday at home against MSU-Northern at 2 p.m. while the Argos host Montana Tech at 2 p.m.