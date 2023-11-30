Appeals court reinstates gag order on Trump in civil fraud case

Former President Donald Trump will have to watch his words or potentially face repercussions. That's because a New York appeals court reinstated a gag order on the former president in his civil trial, according to The Associated Press.

The order bars Trump from making comments about court personnel in the trial.

The initial gag order was put in place in October after Trump made disparaging comments about the judge's law clerk. The former president was then fined $15,000 for violating the order.

An appellate judge suspended the gag order on Nov. 16, saying he was concerned it infringed on Trump's free speech rights. However, the four-judge panel ruled that the gag order can be put back in place.

While the gag order was suspended, Trump made comments about the law clerk. On Wednesday, he called her "disturbed and angry" on Truth Social.

This $250 million fraud trial was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The lawsuit alleges Trump and his two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, knowingly committing fraud by exaggerating the value of some of their assets in order to secure loans and get better insurance rates for the Trump Organization.

Trump, who has defended his company's business practices, has already testified in the case. He is expected to return to the stand on Dec. 11.

