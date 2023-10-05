1 person dead in 2-vehicle crash in Pondera County

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Pondera County on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. along MT Highway 44 near mile marker 9, just west of Valier.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 61-year old man from East Glacier Park in a Nissan was westbound and a 35-year old man from Heart Butte was eastbound.

The Nissan crossed the center line into the other lane. The second vehicle swerved to avoid a collision, but was side-swiped by the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan then over-corrected and went off the road down an embankment, coming to rest in a creek bottom.

The driver died at the scene; his name has not yet been released.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

According to the MHP, both drivers (the only occupants of each vehicle) were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

