Watch

Actions

Young woman dies in crash in Carter County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
carter county fatal january 12
Fatal Crash
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 11:06:50-05

GREAT FALLS — A 23-year old woman from Baker died in a one-car crash in Carter County on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north at about 4 p.m. on Highway 7 near mile marker 12 when the vehicle "lost position" on the road.

The car then hit the bridge deck and went off the right side of the road.

The car overturned, and the woman was thrown from the car by the force of the crash, and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. The MHP says that neither excessive speed nor impaired driving are suspected.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader