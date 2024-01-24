You'll never guess where the tallest building in the US might be built

A real estate investment company and architecture firm plan to submit a proposal to create the tallest building in the U.S. — and fifth-tallest in the world — in a city that might surprise you.

If approved, the skyscraper would measure 1,907 feet, towering above the Oklahoma City skyline. That’s right, Oklahoma City.

Currently, the tallest building in the country is the One World Trade Center in New York City, which stands 1,776 feet high. The highest building in Oklahoma's capital city is the Devon Energy Tower at 855 feet tall.

The plans for the mixed-use tower, referred to as the Legends Tower, was already approved by the city to be built 1,750 feet high, which would have secured its spot as the second-tallest building in the U.S. Now the two firms behind it, South Carolina-based Matteson Capital and California-based AO, have requested to add a “symbolic” 345 feet to their original plans to represent the year Oklahoma became the 46th state: 1907.

It’s all part of a bigger project to revitalize the city’s downtown area. Last year, city officials approved plans to build a new arena for their home NBA team, Oklahoma City Thunder.

This new tower will be part of the Boardwalk at Bricktown development, which will be located a few blocks from the new arena once completed.

In addition to the colossal Legends Tower, the development will also include three smaller towers for both residential and commercials use as well as an open plaza.

Scot Matteson, CEO of Matteson Capital, said, “We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city, further driving the expansion and diversification of the growing economy, drawing in investment, new businesses and jobs.”

