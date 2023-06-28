You can now stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse

Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse is now listed on Airbnb.

"Situated along the stunning, photogenic coastline, the Malibu DreamHouse is a sunny surfer’s sanctuary surrounded by beach, beach and more beach," the listing says.

It may be Barbie's home, but this mansion has just as much Ken influence.

Yes, it's full of pink — from the carpet to the walls and ceiling. But, the ad says Ken redecorated while Barbie is away promoting her upcoming self-titled movie.

One of the rooms is aptly named the "Kendom Saloon." It features cowboy decor and an outdoor deck that can be used as a dance floor.

To cool off, guests can take a dip in the pool or take a short walk to the beach.

Barbie fans will only have a short window to book the home. Requests will be accepted at 10 a.m. PT on July 17. Up to two guests will be selected for single-night stays on July 21 and July 22.

The guests will reportedly be met by a concierge who will show them around and arrange their meals.

It's no coincidence Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse will be available on the weekend of July 21. That's when the movie will debut in theaters. It stars Margo Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

