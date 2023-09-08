You can now get everything bagel-flavored Pringles

If you enjoy putting everything bagel seasoning (or in Trader Joe’s case, Everything But the Bagel Seasoning) on more than just your morning bagel, there’s a new treat in the snack aisle you’ll definitely want to try.

New Pringles Everything Bagel takes the crispy potato chip up a notch by adding the flavors of cream cheese, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, toasted onion and garlic.

“From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada — fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations,” Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, said in a press release. “New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation’s favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary.”

The new flavor is in select stores nationwide now, but only for a limited time.

While a first for Pringles, Lay’s had Everything Bagel With Cream Cheese potato chips for a limited time in 2021. They were exclusive to Sam’s Club and don’t appear to be available anymore. But there are still plenty of other everything bagel items on store shelves.

You’ll find everything from everything bagel-seasoned shrimp that comes with cream cheese dipping sauce to butter,cashews and perhaps the wildest one of all: ice cream.

Jeni’s Everything Bagel ice cream is cream cheese-flavored and then mixed with everything bagel seasoning. Yes, that means the ice cream not only has sesame and poppy seeds but also onions and garlic.

If you’d rather make your own everything bagel treat, this recipe for “everything” chicken is quick and easy for a weeknight meal.

You’ll just need chicken breasts, butter and the seasoning blend, which you can find pretty much anywhere. It takes just 20 minutes to bake after letting the chicken brine in salt water for about 15 minutes. That means, from start to finish, the dish should take less than an hour to make.

Do you love everything bagel seasoning?

