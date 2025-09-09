Russia makes its largest single strike of the war against Ukraine, this time reaching a government building

Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues to ramp up, weeks after President Trump and President Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska to talk about a possible peace deal.

An attack over the weekend set a new record for the largest single attack on Ukraine since the war began. It involved at least 800 drones and a dozen missiles, with at least some of them targeting the capital. For the first time, Russia struck a Ukrainian government building, home to Ukraine's prime minister and her cabinet.

"For the first time since full-scale invasion, Russians struck our government headquarters in the center of Kyiv," said Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's prime minister, in a Sept. 7 video shot inside the damaged building. "It looks like Russia is not seeking peace and is not ready for negotiations."

Data compiled by the Institute for the Study of War shows that Russia's attacks on Ukraine have surged to repeated new highs since the summit in Anchorage last month. Ukrainian officials and analysts now warn Russia's attacks could soon involve more than 1,000 Shahed-type drones a day.

More air defenses could help, but Kyiv believes now the best weapons it has are economic. The EU's top sanctions official is in Washington,. D.C., to meet with Trump administration officials to discuss potential new sanctions on Russia.

In the meantime, Ukraine has struck Russia's oil infrastructure with drone and missile attacks of its own, often causing significant damage.