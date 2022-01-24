Woman dies in crash in Big Horn County

GREAT FALLS — A 79-year-old woman from Hardin died on Monday, January 24, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 490.

The MHP said the woman was driving a Honda CRV when the car drifted off the left side of the road into the median.

The woman overcorrected and crossed back over the eastbound lanes before going off the right side of the road; the vehicle rolled and came to rest in the eastbound driving lane.

A semi-trailer then struck the car; the impact threw the woman from the Honda.

The woman died at the scene. The name of the woman has not yet been released.

The MHP report says that she was not wearing a seatbelt, and that impaired driving does not appear to be a factor.

The two occupants of the semi-trailer were not injured.