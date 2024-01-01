Woman dies after crash in Hill County

GREAT FALLS — A 77-year old woman died after a crash in Hill County on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

It happened at about 9 a.m. along US Highway 2 near mile marker 379, about three miles west of Havre.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a pickup truck east on US 2 when she suffered a "medical event."

The vehicle went off the road and crashed into private property.

The woman was taken to Northern Montana Hospital in Havre where she died due to her injuries.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point; she was the only occupant of the vehicle.

We will update you if we get more information.

