With BYU next, Dillon's Treyton Anderson looks to defend State A titles

BUTTE — Treyton Anderson put his elite speed on display last season, and he's only gotten faster since then.

"I think I'm faster in almost all my events from where I was last year," said the Dillon senior at the John Tomich Invite in Butte last weekend. "And then the 110 hurdles, I just ran my best time by a lot so I'm pretty happy with that."

At the State A meet in Laurel last year, Anderson won the 110 hurdles by over a second in 15.02 and bolted to a win in the 300 hurdles in 39.91. He competed in other events — including fifth-place finishes in the long jump and 100 — but zeroed in on the hurdles to championship results.

"I had a lot of events going on but those two were kind of my main ones, my best events so I just focused on those and just did my best in the other ones," Anderson said. "I was able to have good races in both of those."

Anderson will be back in Butte for the State A meet on May 27-28 where he will make a run at concluding his high school career as a two-time champion in both hurdle events. He'll also look to help the Beavers build off their second-place team finish from last year, where Hamilton topped Dillon with 87 points to 61.

His journey will then continue with Brigham Young University's track and field program this fall. The Cougars are set to forgo their independent status and join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.

He signed with BYU last November after a few campus visits convinced him he wanted to go to school in Provo.

"I just loved everything about it," Anderson said. "I had some other options that were good schools but I loved all the coaches and facilities and just loved the area down there. They have a really good track team, I'm really excited about it."

But before he heads for Utah, he'll get a shot at etching his name into the Dillon history books as he makes one final stop in the Mining City.

"I'm excited to be here in Butte," Anderson said. "I really like the track here. It's gonna be a perfect place for state."