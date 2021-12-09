Whitefish Mountain Resort opens for the season Thursday

WHITEFISH — All systems are a go for Thursday for opening day at Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort.

The resort posted on their website that several runs off Chair 7 and T-Bar 2 are open for skiing and riding.

It should be noted that for those heading to the mountain, open terrain will be limited.

Chair 1 will be open for access to the summit and downloading all day. The last ride up will be at 3 p.m. Please leave extra time at the end of the day to download.

Trails accessible from Chair 7 will include Whitetail, Goat Haunt, and Caribou. Caribou will be the only open beginner (green circle) route.

There will be no top-to-bottom beginner trails on opening day.

Trails accessible from T-Bar 2 will include Lodi, Lynx, and Trapper’s Trail, as well as Russ’s Street down to the bottom of Chair 5.

Chair 5 will run so that skiers and riders on the T-bar terrain can get back to the bottom of Chair 7.

Russ’s Street below the bottom of Chair 5 will be closed until 3 p.m. at which point it will open as a way off the mountain at the end of the day.

Prior to 3 p.m., the only way to get off the mountain will be to download on Chair 1.

Chair 6 will be spinning to shuttle guests from the Base Lodge to the bottom of Chair 1. There will be no skiable terrain in the Chair 6 area.

Chair 6 will not be available for downloading, so guests who park near the Base Lodge will need to take a shuttle or other transportation from the village down to the parking lots.

Shuttles will be running between the two areas.

All uphill travel will be temporarily suspended during operating hours until resort officials can open more terrain and give people more space.

The East Route will remain the only approved uphill route outside of operating hours.

Until further notice, the only acceptable times for uphill skiing on the East Route are between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In most situations, masks or face coverings will be strongly recommended but not required this season. Singles lines will be back at chairlifts.

Click here for a complete list of COVID-19 rules and guidelines.

Thursday's Open Lifts

Chair 7 - Big Creek Express (9:45 a.m. - 3:30p.m.)

Bigfoot T-Bar 2 (9:45 a.m.- 3:15 p.m.)

The latest information on conditions at Whitefish Mountain Resort can be found here.