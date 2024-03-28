What Baltimore's port closure will mean for shipping times, costs

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore — and the necessary closure of the city's main port — is expected to delay shipping activity that reaches much of the U.S.

Some ships that would have gone to Baltimore are now rerouting to other ports, which could cause delays of weeks or more. Some vessels are now waiting near Annapolis or near Norfolk, Virginia, until they get new destinations elsewhere on the Eastern Seaboard.

Industry analysts expect reshuffling cargo may add short waits or minor extra expense to shipping costs. But other East Coast ports are expected to take up much of the traffic that would have moved through Baltimore, which means a prolonged slowdown in shipping to and from the U.S. is unlikely.

The port’s location on the East Coast puts it within easy driving distance of much of the U.S. population. More than 11 million tons of cargo moved through its docks last year, the state of Maryland said.

The closure could affect jobs for more than 150,000 people who work in and around the port, and could cost the economy as a whole about $15 million per day.

Delays may have a particular effect on rolling cargo like cars. Baltimore’s port sees more vehicle shipping than any other terminal in the U.S.

“For everybody who is buying cars, for everybody who is [buying] farm equipment, we’re the largest port in the country that does that," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. “So this is not just impacting Maryland.”

Other major goods that go through the port include wood, steel, furniture and 20% of coal exported from the U.S.

Dozens of shipping and cruise line concerns use the port. Carnival Cruise Line warned on Wednesday that losing access to the port could cost it millions of dollars this year.

At a press conference on Wednesday, officials from Maryland and from the U.S. Coast Guard reiterated that they can’t be sure at this point how quickly operations will resume at the port. Debris from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge will need to be cleared to make the Patapsco River safe to navigate again.

