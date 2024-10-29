Wintry travel impacts for Wyoming through Wednesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A low-pressure system will have a big impact on travel conditions across Wyoming tonight into Wednesday. Widespread snow is likely across the entire state of Wyoming.

Most of this storm will remain south of Montana so travel conditions are not expected to be as wintry as Wyoming.

The deep trough will sit over the entire region for several days keeping temperatures cooler than normal.

The next weather maker will be another trough pattern digging into the Pacific NW and slowly moving inland Thursday into Friday. This system could bring some very disorganized bands of moisture over SW Montana with some minor snow accumulations for mountains and passes. There is only a slight chance for a little valley rain or snow out of this storm.