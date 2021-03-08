Wintry travel impacting mountain passes Monday night into Tuesday morning

BOZEMAN – A trough of Low-pressure is digging into the Pacific NW Monday afternoon producing a moist unstable SW flow aloft over western Montana. A line of snow has been impacting travel Monday morning into Monday afternoon along the Continental Divide.

Mountain passes in SW Montana could see more snow overnight into Tuesday morning so plan on wintry travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for most of SW Montana tonight through 11 am Tuesday.

Snow accumulations around 2”-5” are possible especially at pass level.

Cooler air will also dig into Montana for the rest of the week and forecast temperatures will stay slightly cooler than normal through next weekend.

