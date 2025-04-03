Wintry travel for Friday morning commuters

BOZEMAN – More snow in the forecast Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as a weak cold front drops in from the north.

Wintry travel conditions will re-develop again with the worst travel conditions likely east of the divide.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 3 am Friday morning for most of Madison and Gallatin Counties. The advisory also includes the Gallatin Valley and Madison Valley. In the advisory area valley snow of 1”-4” is possible including Bozeman, Belgrade, Ennis, Manhattan, Gallatin Gateway. The advisory also extends eastward through Livingston to Big Timbe to Columbus along the I-90 corridor.

3”-8” of snow is possible for Bozeman Pass, Norris Hill, Big Sky to West Yellowstone with higher amounts possible above 7,000’.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WARNING up for the Absaroka-Beartooth range through 6 am Friday morning. 8”-16” of heavy wet snow is possible in the backcountry around Cooke City and Red Lodge.