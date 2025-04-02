Wintry travel conditions will return Thursday night

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is currently sitting over the western half of the country producing cool and unsettled weather conditions.

We should be briefly between disturbances Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a brief break from the snow, but look for fog and below freezing temperatures into Thursday morning.

The next weather maker will drop in from the north and once again bring increasing rain changing to snow Thursday afternoon with all snow Thursday night into Friday morning. This could produce slushy covered and icy road conditions for your Friday morning commute.

The good news is in the extended forecast. Beginning this weekend temperatures will warm to slightly above normal levels and by the middle of next week temperatures will be well above normal. In fact, there could be some lower 70s by the end of the end of next week.