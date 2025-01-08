Wintry travel conditions to continue through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Difficult travel conditions Wednesday with areas of blowing and drifting snow along with scattered falling snow showers will continue to produce snowcovered and icy road conditions for your Wednesday evening commute.

Scattered snow is likely with enough snow to continue to produce icy road conditions overnight into Thursday morning.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up for higher elevations in Madison and Gallatin Counties through 5 am Thursday including Bozeman Pass.

Valley and mountain snow is likely through Thursday morning with improving weather conditions by Thursday evening.

The next round of snow and cold arrives Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.