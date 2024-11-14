Wintry travel conditions setting up Friday night into Saturday

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm system passing through southern Idaho will bring wrap around bands of snow to SW Montana and Yellowstone National Park Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Most of the snow will be east of the divide with the greatest travel impacts over southern Beaverhead, all of Madison and Gallatin along with Park counties. Mountain passes will see periods of light to moderate snow creating slushy covered to snow covered roadways and icy road surfaces by Saturday morning from Monida to West Yellowstone and up to Bozeman and Bozeman Pass.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued from 2 pm Friday through 8 am Saturday for northern Gallatin county including Bozeman Pass. Snow accumulations around 3” is possible for Bozeman Pass with up to or over 6” of snow for higher elevations around the Bridger mountain range.

Temperatures will be colder Saturday with warming temperatures by Sunday ahead of the next cold front that arrives Sunday night into Monday.