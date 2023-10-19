Winter weather outlook released today from NOAA

BOZEMAN – NOAA released their official Winter Weather Outlook for December-January-February. As expected, a strong El Nino is developing in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific. This will likely alter normal storm patterns.

KBZK

The stronger the El Nino event the higher the confidence that a warmer than normal and drier than normal winter season is likely over Montana. This is not a guarantee and all El Nino events are different but again the stronger the ENSO event the greater likelihood of a warmer and drier than normal winter season for Montana.

NOAA

NOAA

Looking at the forecast above normal temperatures continued today and should persist into Friday with a slight cool down this weekend.

High-pressure is creating the warm and dry pattern today but it will begin to break down next week.

In fact, our first winterlike pattern with widespread snow at all levels is possible Wednesday into Thursday of next week.