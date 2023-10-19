Watch Now
Winter weather outlook released today from NOAA

El Nino to play a major role this winter season
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 15:57:51-04

BOZEMAN – NOAA released their official Winter Weather Outlook for December-January-February. As expected, a strong El Nino is developing in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific. This will likely alter normal storm patterns.

The stronger the El Nino event the higher the confidence that a warmer than normal and drier than normal winter season is likely over Montana. This is not a guarantee and all El Nino events are different but again the stronger the ENSO event the greater likelihood of a warmer and drier than normal winter season for Montana.

Looking at the forecast above normal temperatures continued today and should persist into Friday with a slight cool down this weekend.

High-pressure is creating the warm and dry pattern today but it will begin to break down next week.

In fact, our first winterlike pattern with widespread snow at all levels is possible Wednesday into Thursday of next week.

