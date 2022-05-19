Winter weather on track for SW Montana

Thursday Night & Friday: Gusty wind continues across the area. Winds are expected to stay between 25-35 mph with more of a northwest swing for the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers are expected to move through the area tonight and transition quickly to rain and snow. Accumulations are expected to be up to 1”-2” for several valleys with our mountains picking up most of the heavy and wet snow through Friday morning. Temperatures will fall back to the upper 20s and low 30s tonight with highs remaining in the 40s for Friday.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

BOZEMAN: High: 45; Low: 25. Scattered snow in the morning with spotty rain showers for the afternoon. Winds will be significantly lighter with northwest winds between 10-20 mph for most of the day.

BUTTE: High: 46; Low: 25. Light snow through the morning with a hit or miss shower expected through the early afternoon. Look for a northwest wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 48; Low: 26. Slight chance for a shower early before clearing for the evening. Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 15-25 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 44; Low: 20. Chilly with light snow for the morning and a rain/snow mix into the noon hour. Skies will slowly clear by evening allowing lows to fall to near 20°.