Winter travel conditions likely Sunday

BOZEMAN – A new Pacific storm system will bring scattered snow showers to SW Montana with snow accumulations for lower valleys and a better chance for snow accumulations for mountain passes Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

There will be moderate to heavy snow in central Idaho and eastern Idaho from this storm system including the Idaho side of Monida Pass on I-15 through Island Park, ID with 6”-12” of snow is possible.

Another area of concern is NE Montana Saturday night through Sunday night. Rain or freezing rain is in the forecast for NE counties. This will create a significant travel hazard and possible power outages this weekend.

There are Winter Storm Watches up for central Idaho into eastern Idaho and in NE Montana Saturday into Sunday. This mean conditions look favorable for hazardous to dangerous travel conditions. The watch will likely see an upgrade to either a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory.

SW Montana will see light valley snow with a few inches possible around Bozeman and an inch or less around Butte.