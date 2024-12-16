Winter travel conditions likely Monday night for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Another quick hitting warm moist Pacific storm will bring scattered snow showers Montana Monday night into Tuesday morning.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up Monday night into Tuesday morning for western Montana mountains and passes and a small part of SW Montana mostly for the Madison, Gallatin, and Bridger Mountains.

Bozeman Pass is included in the winter weather advisory.

Snow accumulations will be highly varied but in general 3”-6” of snow is possible through late Tuesday morning in the Advisory areas.

Look for wintry travel conditions for Bozeman Pass, US 191 Gallatin Gateway through West Yellowstone and into Island Park, ID. Yellowstone National Park is also under the Advisory. Other areas of concern for travel impacts will be the mountain passes along the Idaho-Montana border from Look Out Pass to Lolo Pass to Lost Trail Pass. Also central mountain passes like Kings Hill Pass could see periods of snow and icy roads Monday night.

All other mountain passes within SW Montana could see light snow Monday night and the potential for icy road conditions.