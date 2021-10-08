Winter Storm Watches issued for next week

Today's Forecast: Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Saturday will bring scattered showers for the morning before clearing skies move through for the afternoon. Winds will stay between 10-20 mph for most of the afternoon. Sunday is expected to be fairly dry to start with clouds moving in with cooler air by Sunday evening bringing snow to the region by Monday.

BOZEMAN: High: 55; Low: 34. Expect cool showers to start your Saturday with skies clearing for the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 28. Crisp and cool for the morning with mostly cloudy. Saturday afternoon will bring mostly sunny skies that will allow temperatures to tumble below freezing by Sunday morning.

DILLON: High: 55; Low: 34 Cool showers early in the day with skies clearing for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 46; Low: 29. Chilly and damp with rain moving through the area for the morning and early afternoon before skies begin to clear for the evening.