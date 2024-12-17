Windy Wednesday across Montana

BOZEMAN – The next Pacific storm to impact Montana arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This storm will clip western and NW Montana with snow and wind, but the rest of the state will likely see very windy conditions Wednesday.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up for western and NW Montana Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. 3”-6” of snow is possible for mountains and passes and wind gusts 30 to 50 mph. That combination will create difficult to hazardous travel conditions.

Western, Central and SW Montana are under a variety of high wind highlights with High Wind Warnings up from Butte to Bozeman, Wind advisory for the Livingston area and a High Wind Watch up for most of Beaverhead county.

Regardless of the type of highlight wind will be strong through the day on Wednesday with the strongest peak gusty likely Wednesday afternoon. Sustained wind 20 to 40 mph and localized peak gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible Wednesday.

The wind will create localized areas of blowing snow and produce lower visibility travel hazards Wednesday. High profile vehicles will also find travel conditions especially difficult with possible blow-over hazards in crosswind areas.