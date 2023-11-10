Windy weather pattern this weekend across Montana

BOZEMAN – A very windy pattern is likely across the state of Montana this weekend. The strongest wind gusts will be on Saturday with localized gusty winds on Sunday in high wind areas.

The forecast for wind in SW Montana is for gusts of 30 to 50 mph. Some areas could see stronger wind gusts likely Whitehall, Warm Springs, Monida Pass, Norris Hill, Ennis, and Livingston.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the Livingston area from 6 am Saturday to noon Sunday. SW wind sustained around 25 to 35 mph and peak gusts at times between 60 to 70 mph are possible. This will create a powerful crosswind along I-90 in the Livingston area.

Other high wind highlights include a HIGH WIND WARNING for central and NC Montana from 11 am Saturday to 11 am Sunday. SW winds sustained around 25 to 40 mph and peak gusts at times up to 60 mph are possible. This will create difficult to hazardous travel conditions especially for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for NW Montana from 8 am Saturday to 3 am Sunday. Above 4500’ gusts up to 50 mph are possible with sustained winds 30 to 40 mph.

As of Friday afternoon, there are no wind highlights up for SW Montana but that certainly could change. Look for updates on the KBZK STORMTracker Weather mobile app for additional weather forecasts and highlights.