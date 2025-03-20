Windy Thursday and a good chance for snow by Saturday

BOZEMAN – Another Pacific cold front passing through Montana today with plenty of wind. Surface wind today should be westerly and sustained around 20 to 30 mph. High wind areas likely Livingston could see peak gusts up to 60 mph today and there is a Wind Advisory through noon in the Livingston area.

Friday we will be briefly between storms with near normal temperatures.

Saturday a long fetch of moisture will push into the Pacific NW and Northern Rockies producing moderate to heavy mountain snow with light valley snow and cooler temperatures Saturday.

A pattern change is still on track for next week with forecast well above normal and possibly reaching the 60s.