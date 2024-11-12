Windy pattern for the next couple of days

BOZEMAN – For the next couple of days windy conditions will be greatest hazard across SW Montana with high wind areas possibly seeing peak gusts up to 60 mph.

One area is the Livingston region which is under a Wind Advisory Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. Sustained wind 30 to 40 mph is likely with peak gusts up to 60 mph and this will be a crosswind to I-90 so high-profile vehicles take note of the blow over hazard.

Temperatures will remain near normal for the next few days but the wind will create a cooling effect so dress appropriately.

The next cold front with snow will arrive on Friday.