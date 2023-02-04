Wind Saturday turns to Snow on Sunday

BOZEMAN – A mild and windy Saturday across SW Montana with temperatures rising above normal reaching the upper 30s to upper 40s. A SW flow aloft helps to create mild conditions.

A weak Pacific storm is stretched out along the Pacific NW coast, and this is clashing with a High-pressure ridge over Montana. The result is stronger surface winds. In high wind belts along the Rocky Mountain Front and Upper Yellowstone region area still under HIGH WIND WARNING and WIND ADVISORIES through this evening. Peak wind gusts of 50 to 80 mph are possible.

Locally, gusts 30 to 40 mph will continue in high wind areas mostly east of the divide through this evening.

Moisture will begin to arrive late Sunday morning and widespread snow is possible across SW Montana. Look for valley and mountain snow and slow-go travel conditions by Sunday night into Monday morning.

Updated forecast models are pushing snow accumulations up to 2”-4” in Butte and Bozeman out this storm.