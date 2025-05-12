Wildfire smoke to mountain snow in the forecast this week

BOZEMAN – A SW flow aloft is producing unseasonably warm temperatures again today but a building Pacific trough and area of Low-pressure is currently building over Northern California and this storm system will be lifting to the NE tonight.

Increasing wind, valley rain, mountain snow and much cooler temperatures are likely for the next 2 to 3 days.

Annoying wildfire smoke is also tracking through the SW flow aloft. Very hazy skies are developing over most of SW Montana with the brunt of the smoke likely coming from the wildfire burning in the upper Big Hole Region near Wisdom. The Sawlog fire this morning was up to 2,000 acres burned and around 90% contained. The warm and windy conditions is likely producing considerable fire growth and smoke from this fire.

The good news is that mountain snow is forecasted beginning Monday night. The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up Monday night into Tuesday morning above 7,000’ for most mountain ranges east of the divide with 3”-6” of snow possible. Higher amounts of snow are also possible for the highest peaks.

Valleys could see a quarter of an inch or more of moisture through Wednesday.