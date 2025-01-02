Widespread snow will impact Montana Thursday night through Sunday

BOZEMAN – Strong Pacific storm will impact travel conditions with widespread snow across the Pacific NW and central and northern Rockies including Montana Thursday night through Sunday.

This warm moist Pacific storm will clash with colder Arctic air over Montana and that has a high probability of heavy snow especially for central and northern Montana. Southern Montana including SW Montana could see several rounds of snow with heavy mountain snow likely and at times moderate valley snow.

Rain could mix with snow briefly for lower valleys in western and SW Montana Friday.

There are numerous winter weather highlights up with more highlights to be issued soon for most of Montana.

Winter Storm Warnings are up for central and northern Montana with 5”-10” or more of heavy wet snow along with wind gusts 35 mph will impact Great Falls, Lewistown, Cut Bank, Havre and Glasgow areas.

Winter Storm Warnings are also up from Glacier National Park down into the Flathead region with 6”-12”+ possible and higher amounts for higher elevations.

Winter Weather Advisories cover most of western and SW Montana down into the Billings and Miles City areas. Butte, Bozeman, Helena, West Yellowstone, Ennis, Anaconda, Deer Lodge and all local mountain passes are under the advisory.

Snow accumulations will be highly varied in the Advisory area with the heaviest snow likely for mountain passes and possibly over a foot of snow above pass level. Valley snow could vary from 1”-6” depending on the location of possible banding of snow.

Plan on slow-go travel conditions with possible delays if you plan on traveling Friday through Sunday.