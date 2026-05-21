Wet with mountain snow to start your Thursday

Today's Forecast: Scattered rain or a rain/snow mix in the valleys with pass-level snow for the morning in southwest Montana should be expected to start the day.The showers aren’t expected to last long as the current weather-maker tries to shift to the east through the middle portion of the morning.That should leave us with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.Highs are expected to be in the low and middle 50s for the afternoon with light wind.Outside of visibility and some area slush on regional passes like Homestake and Bozeman pass as well as Norris Hill, we should not have significant snow-related issues and is expected to clear by noon.

BOZEMAN: High: 52; Low: 31. Cool showers mixed with snow should stick around for the morning but clear relatively quickly before noon.Temperatures will slowly work back into the low 50s with light wind expected.

BUTTE: High: 55; Low: 30. Spotty showers will quickly clear the region through the middle part of the morning. Expect afternoon sun and a slow warm-up into the middle 50s.Homestake pass could be slushy through the morning until the system clears the area.

DILLON: High: 58; Low: 33. Light showers will clear this morning and leave us with milder afternoon temperatures and nearly full sunshine.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 48; Low: 22. Cool showers will linger until near noon before our skies begin to clear.