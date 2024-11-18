Wet roads will turn icy Monday night

BOZEMAN – Numerous reports of 2”-4” of valley snow across SW Montana today and most likely double that for area mountains and passes.

The current snowstorm is slowly weakening and should continue to move off the east overnight. Scattered snow showers are still possible through early Monday evening, but most areas locally should see partial clearing overnight.

Most roadways are wet, slush covered and wet and some are snowpacked and icy as of 1 pm Monday. Look for refreezing of wet roads after sunset and this will impact Monday’s evening commute and Tuesday morning commute.

Cooler and mostly dry conditions are expected Tuesday into Wednesday with some disorganized bands of snow returning Wednesday evening into Thursday.