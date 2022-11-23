Wet roads could turn icy Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – As expected a Pacific storm system pushed through Montana Wednesday morning and afternoon producing widespread snow and icy roads.

This system was fairly mild and the snow was holding more moisture creating snowpacked and icy conditions Wednesday morning. Most roads are wet Wednesday afternoon and as skies clear temperatures will fall below freezing and could produce icy road surfaces overnight.

This storm system will continue to track to the SE and should exit Montana Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 8 pm Wednesday night.

Temperatures will be mild for Thanksgiving Day through Saturday. Afternoon temperatures could reach the upper 30s to mid 40s. Travel conditions should improve Thursday afternoon through Saturday.

The next storm system to impact the region will arrive late Saturday night in NW Montana and dive to the SE reaching southern Montana on Sunday. This storm is expected to bring widespread snow, some blowing snow, and much colder temperatures.

In fact, next week forecast highs and lows will fall well below normal and morning lows possibly slightly below zero.

Look for wintry travel impacts once again Sunday into Monday.