Wet mountain snow and valley rain for SW Montana for Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Heavy wet snow continues for the mountains in Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties. Steady rain will continue in the valleys in the region with a brief period of a rain/snow mix. Highs will likely stay in the 40s for most of the area with 50s possible near Butte. Winds will stay between 5-15 mph with occasional gusts near 20 or 25. Showers will taper for the late afternoon before clearing for the evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

BOZEMAN: High: 48; Low: 32. Our warmest temperatures will be in place for the morning with steady rain with a mix of rain and snow possible late in the morning. Winds will stay out of the southeast between 5-15 mph. Showers will taper late in the afternoon leaving clear skies overnight.

BUTTE: High: 52; Low: 32. Mainly cloudy skies with a shift in our wind out of the north for the afternoon between 10-20 mph. Spotty rain showers are likely late in the morning into the early afternoon before skies clear tonight.

DILLON: High: 41; Low: 28. Cool and breezy with scattered rain and snow showers possible through the afternoon. Rain and snow is expected to taper for the afternoon with clearing skies tonight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 45; Low: 25. Scattered rain and snow showers are likely through the afternoon. Watch for slick and slushy roads into the early afternoon. Skies will clear tonight.